ONGOLE: The Central and State governments have proposed an alternative elevated corridor to Srisailam to provide pilgrims and other travellers round-the-clock access to the famous temple without restrictions on night-time traffic through the Nallamala forest.

Vehicle movement through the Nagarjunasagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR) is prohibited at night to protect wildlife. The proposed corridor aims to ease travel restrictions while ensuring conservation of the tiger reserve.

Authorities have intensified a survey to assess the project’s geographical suitability and feasibility. With the cooperation of the Forest Department, NPDT and C Jyothi survey agencies have taken up the exercise. Survey supervisor Venkateswara Rao said team would examine the project’s feasibility and related aspects and complete the process by the end of November.

National Highway 765 connects Hyderabad with Tokapalli in Peddaraveedu mandal of the erstwhile Prakasam and serves devotees and tourists travelling to Srisailam from both Telugu States. Telangana visitors pass through the tiger reserve from Brahmanapalli in Nagarkurnool district, while those entering from AP travel through Dornala stretch.

Authorities proposed an elevated corridor through the tiger reserve to ease traffic and an iconic bridge across Srisailam Dam. The existing ghat road from Ganapati forest check post in Dornala, in Prakasam, to Lingala Gattu in Nandyal extends for 52.90 km. Officials said the proposed bridge would connect Ganapati check post directly to Srisailam Sikharam via Bode Nayak Thanda, Chintala, Thummalabailu and Jungle Safari, reducing the distance to 43 km.