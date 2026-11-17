KURNOOL: A temple dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Heeraben Modi, is set to be built in Gudikal village in Yemmiganur mandal of Kurnool district, with Mathaasri Mandiram Charitable Society taking the initiative to honour her memory.

Adoni MLA PV Parthasarathi laid the foundation stone for the proposed project on Sunday.

Speaking with TNIE, the MLA said the trust would first construct a goshala on the premises, followed by the construction of a temple dedicated to Heeraben Modi. The charitable society has earmarked 14 cents of land at Gudikal for the proposed goshala and temple.

The initiative is intended to commemorate Heeraben Modi, who gave birth to Narendra Modi, a leader who rose to become the Prime Minister of the country. The trust representatives said the initiative was taken to honour her contribution as a mother who raised a person who went on to serve the nation at the highest level.

They felt that Heeraben Modi deserved a special place in society’s collective memory for giving the country a leader like Narendra Modi, describing her as a mother worthy of reverence and worship.