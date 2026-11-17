ANANTAPUR: The week-long celebrations marking the 101st birth anniversary of Sri Sathya Sai Baba began at Prasanthi Nilayam in Puttaparthi on Monday, culminating the year-long centenary celebrations.

Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust Managing Trustee RJ Rathnakar said the Trust had organised programmes on a grand scale, illuminating buildings across the ashram, including educational institutions.

The Maha Anna Prasadam initiative will serve food to devotees until that date. A musical programme, ‘Ganga Taranga’, by Ganga Shashidharan and her troupe will be held at Sai Kulwant Hall on Monday. The Telugu YouTube channel ‘Sathya Sai Speaks Official’ will also be launched.

Flautist Pandit Rakesh Chaurasia and his troupe will present ‘Wind and Whispering Prayers’ on November 17. Sathya Sai Narayana Vratham and Venu Gopala Swamy Rathotsavam will take place on November 18, followed by Women’s Day celebrations on November 19, addressed by former Karnataka Chief Secretary Nandita Sharma and actress Rashmika Mandanna.

The 10th All India Sevadal Conference on November 20 and 21 will bring together around 10,000 volunteers. The Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning will hold its 45th convocation on November 22, with Governor S Abdul Nazeer as chief guest.

The main celebrations on November 23 will feature Sathya Sai Dolotsavam, a centenary musical concert and a spiritual procession with the Prema Pravahini Chariots and Golden Chariot at Hill View Stadium.