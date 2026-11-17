VIJAYAWADA: A generational shift is becoming evident in the Gram Panchayat elections across Andhra Pradesh, with youngsters and first-time contestants entering the fray in large numbers to challenge established political leadership in the villages. Youngsters are contesting for the sarpanch and ward member posts, bringing fresh faces into village politics.
The young candidates are also using social media platforms for the campaign and attract the voters.
Growing participation of youngsters in polls is largely attributed to dissatisfaction over the functioning of traditional village leadership and the alleged lack of development despite substantial government allocations being made to village panchayats.
Several young aspirants feel that leaders who have occupied sarpanch positions for years have failed to deliver good governance to the rural people and failed to provide basic infrastructure facilities.
The youngsters feel that local political groups have allegedly used their influence to control panchayat funds.
According to these aspirants, considerable funds are being released by the Central and State governments for rural development, but several villages continue to lack proper roads, drainage facilities and infrastructure to supply drinking water.
The first phase of polling will be held on November 26, and filing of nominations will end on November 17.
The second phase of nominations will be held from November 18 to 20, with polling scheduled for November 29. For the third phase, nominations will be received from November 21 to 23, while polling and counting will take place on December 2.
Some youngsters are examining government records to understand the allocations made to their respective panchayats and the expenditure incurred. They allege that funds meant for development works have been diverted, with bills being raised for works according to the whims and fancies of those in control, without corresponding improvements on the ground.
This growing dissatisfaction has prompted several youngsters, including educated youth and first-time contestants, to enter the electoral arena.
They want to challenge candidates who have dominated village politics for years and seek greater accountability in the utilisation of public funds.
Though Gram Panchayat elections are conducted on a non-party basis and candidates do not contest on political party symbols, political affiliations and party-backed candidates continue to influence village-level electoral equations.
The entry of fresh contestants is bringing a new dimension to the rural polls, with youngsters seeking to challenge established political networks and introduce greater transparency in village administration.
The young aspirants are using social media platforms for the campaign and creating awareness about the government allocations, expenditure incurred, and pending development works.
Lukka Siva Rama Krishna, a young aspirant from Konkepudi Gram Panchayat in Krishna district, said development in his village had remained negligible despite the same candidates dominating local politics for nearly three decades.
“The same people have been ruling the village for the past 30 years, but there has been little development. Instead, the village has suffered.
This time, youngsters from the Panchayat are extending immense support to me, encouraging me to contest the elections. I have decided to enter the fray with aim of bringing development to my village,” he said.
Political activity heats up in rural areas
Political activity is heating up in rural areas as the State Election Commission gears up to conduct polls to 13,167 sarpanch posts and 1,32,514 ward member posts across Andhra Pradesh in three phases. As many as 2.61 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise