VIJAYAWADA: A generational shift is becoming evident in the Gram Panchayat elections across Andhra Pradesh, with youngsters and first-time contestants entering the fray in large numbers to challenge established political leadership in the villages. Youngsters are contesting for the sarpanch and ward member posts, bringing fresh faces into village politics.

The young candidates are also using social media platforms for the campaign and attract the voters.

Growing participation of youngsters in polls is largely attributed to dissatisfaction over the functioning of traditional village leadership and the alleged lack of development despite substantial government allocations being made to village panchayats.

Several young aspirants feel that leaders who have occupied sarpanch positions for years have failed to deliver good governance to the rural people and failed to provide basic infrastructure facilities.

The youngsters feel that local political groups have allegedly used their influence to control panchayat funds.

According to these aspirants, considerable funds are being released by the Central and State governments for rural development, but several villages continue to lack proper roads, drainage facilities and infrastructure to supply drinking water.

The first phase of polling will be held on November 26, and filing of nominations will end on November 17.