ANANTAPUR: Around 40 girl students of a Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) at Gummagatta in Rayadurg constituency of Anantapur district fell ill after complaining of stomach pain and vomiting in the early hours of Tuesday.

The incident came to light around 5 am when school staff noticed several students experiencing the symptoms. The authorities alerted the Gummagatta Primary Health Centre (PHC), following which a medical team comprising two doctors and six support staff rushed to the school and provided treatment.

Of the affected students, 17 were shifted to the PHC and administered intravenous (IV) fluids, while the medical team treated the others on the school premises.

One student was later shifted to the Area Hospital in Rayadurg for further treatment. Officials said they would refer other students to the hospital if necessary.

The school has 279 students from Class VI to Intermediate, of whom 263 attended classes on Tuesday. Around 40 students complained of stomach pain and vomiting. According to preliminary information, the school served rice, sambar and ridge gourd curry for dinner on Monday night. Staff also reportedly served buttermilk.