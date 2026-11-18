VIJAYAWADA: Stepping up his attack on the ruling dispensation, YSRCP president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday tore into Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh over the handling of fee reimbursement and student welfare schemes, accusing them of resorting to blatant falsehoods, fudged numbers, and calculated diversions.

In a scathing statement posted on X, Jagan challenged the government’s financial claims regarding the ‘Vidya Deevena’ scheme, pointing out stark discrepancies across official records. He noted that for the 2024–25 academic year, while the government claims an expenditure of Rs 1,451.38 crore, its own written reply to the Assembly pegged the figure at Rs 2,969.66 crore, whereas the CAG report recorded actual spending at just Rs 1,771.32 crore.

He argued that a similar distortion runs through the 2025–26 accounts, where officials claim to have disbursed Rs 1,665 crore even though budget estimates allocate a mere Rs 1,200 crore.