VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), in collaboration with the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India, organised a Regional Awareness Programme on the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) on Tuesday at the School of Planning and Architecture.

The programme was conducted for nodal officers of colleges affiliated with Dr NTR University of Health Sciences. Prof. S Vijaya Bhaskara Rao, In-charge Chairman of APSCHE, attended the programme as the Chief Guest.

Addressing the gathering, he called upon medical and health education institutions to actively participate in the AISHE survey and ensure the transparent and accurate submission of comprehensive institutional data.

He observed that the medical and healthcare sectors are among the most prestigious and significant systems in society, and stressed that systematic data collection and analysis would contribute to the further advancement of educational institutions in these sectors.

He emphasised that effective coordination among the concerned departments, universities and affiliated colleges is essential for collecting comprehensive data and accurately reflecting the State’s progress in higher education at the national level.