VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), in collaboration with the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India, organised a Regional Awareness Programme on the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) on Tuesday at the School of Planning and Architecture.
The programme was conducted for nodal officers of colleges affiliated with Dr NTR University of Health Sciences. Prof. S Vijaya Bhaskara Rao, In-charge Chairman of APSCHE, attended the programme as the Chief Guest.
Addressing the gathering, he called upon medical and health education institutions to actively participate in the AISHE survey and ensure the transparent and accurate submission of comprehensive institutional data.
He observed that the medical and healthcare sectors are among the most prestigious and significant systems in society, and stressed that systematic data collection and analysis would contribute to the further advancement of educational institutions in these sectors.
He emphasised that effective coordination among the concerned departments, universities and affiliated colleges is essential for collecting comprehensive data and accurately reflecting the State’s progress in higher education at the national level.
He further urged every institution to discharge its responsibility diligently and submit information within the stipulated timelines for the academic year 2025-26.
Yogi Vemana University Vice-Chancellor Prof. B Rajasekhar highlighted the importance of authentic institutional statistics in academic planning and formulating future development initiatives.
APSCHE Vice-Chairperson and State AISHE Nodal Officer Prof. K Ratna Sheela Mani stated that awareness programmes on AISHE data submission were being organised across the State in coordination with Union Ministry of Education.
APSCHE Secretary Prof. B Tirupati Rao stressed the importance of accuracy, reliability and transparency in submitting institutional data. Dr T Sai Sudheer, Registrar of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, noted that timely submission of comprehensive information by affiliated colleges would facilitate completion of survey.