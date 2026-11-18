VIJAYAWADA: The High Court on Tuesday concluded arguments on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging changes to the alignment of the Amaravati Outer Ring Road (ORR) and adjourned the matter to November 19 for written submissions.

The division bench declined the petitioner’s request to restrain the authorities from opening the tenders scheduled for November 18.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Lisa Gill and Justice Ch Gunaranjan heard the petition filed in April by K Anjaneya Prasad, a farmer from Atkur village in Krishna, challenging the Vijayawada North-East and South-East alignments of ORR.

Counsel for the petitioner, T Sridhar, argued that the alignment was finalised without preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR), obtaining the necessary administrative clearances. He said officials had informed the petitioner under the RTI Act that the DPR was still incomplete. Alleging that the alignment changes favoured real estate developers, he urged the court to halt the tender process.

Opposing the plea, NHAI counsel Tandava Yogesh said the alignments were finalised keeping Amaravati’s interests in view. He argued that alignment decisions involved technical expertise and courts should not interfere in such matters, citing SC judgments. He also said the allegations of benefits to real estate developers were unsupported by evidence.

The counsel stated that the project involved an expenditure of over Rs 30,000 crore and that 1,810 landowners had raised objections. Technical clearances had been obtained, while Cabinet approval was awaited. After hearing both sides, the bench directed the parties to submit written arguments and posted the matter to November 19.