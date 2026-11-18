VIJAYAWADA: People in Andhra Pradesh continue to shoulder a significantly heavier financial burden for medical treatment out of pocket than the national average, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s National Health Accounts Estimates for India 2023-24.

The comprehensive report shows that direct out-of-pocket expenditure (OOPE) accounts for 53.5% of the State’s total health spending, or Rs 23,119 crore spent directly by households at the point of care.

While Andhra Pradesh’s OOPE share sits below extreme national outliers like Uttar Pradesh (67.1%), Kerala (65.2%), West Bengal (63%), and Punjab (60.7%), it remains noticeably higher than the national average of 42.7% and neighbouring Telangana’s 37.9%.

In the preceding NHA 2022–23 cycle, Andhra Pradesh had ranked third-highest nationally for per capita out-of-pocket spending at Rs 4,117 — trailing only Kerala (Rs 8,388) and West Bengal (Rs 4,183) — against a national per capita OOPE benchmark of Rs 2,767.

According to empirical data compiled under the internationally recognised System of Health Accounts (SHA) 2011 framework by the National Health Systems Resource Centre (NHSRC), Total Health Expenditure (THE) in the State reached Rs 43,177 crore. This translates to a per capita health spending of Rs 8,147 against the national average of Rs 6,801.

Evaluated against macroeconomic indicators, according to PRS Legislative Research budget data, AP’s Gross State Domestic Product at current prices for 2023–24 was projected at Rs 14,49,501 crore.