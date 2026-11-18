NELLORE: The sharp decline in water storage in the Somasila reservoir, coupled with inadequate rainfall under the influence of El Nino, has cast a shadow over Rabi cultivation in Nellore district, leaving farmers anxious about the availability of irrigation water. With the reservoir holding barely 19.754 TMC of water against the minimum requirement of 45 TMC for agricultural operations, the prospects of extensive paddy cultivation this season appear bleak.
The situation is particularly worrying as Rabi is the most important agricultural season in the district, during which farmers traditionally cultivate paddy across the entire available agricultural area. However, the present water storage is unlikely to meet irrigation requirements, as authorities are expected to prioritise drinking water needs.
Of the 19.754 TMC currently available in the Somasila reservoir, around 7 TMC constitutes dead storage. The remaining water is considered insufficient to meet irrigation requirements after accounting for drinking water needs. Consequently, releasing water for agricultural operations appears difficult.
The Somasila reservoir had 71.791 TMC of water during the corresponding period last year, whereas the present storage stands at 19.754 TMC, registering a decline of 52.037 TMC.
Normally, an Irrigation Advisory Board (IAB) meeting is conducted annually to decide the quantum of water to be allocated for agricultural operations. However, the steep decline in storage levels has raised doubts over whether the meeting will be convened this year.
The El Nino phenomenon has affected the inflow of Krishna river water into Somasila, while the Penna river has also not witnessed significant floods. The combined storage capacity of all other reservoirs in the district is around 155.83 TMC, but their present storage is only 41.154 TMC.
The Rabi season officially commenced on October 15 and will continue until March.
Many farmers have already procured paddy seeds and are waiting for rainfall to begin sowing.
The water shortage has already affected agricultural activity during the recently concluded Kharif season. Against the total cultivable area, farmers could take up paddy cultivation on only around 50 per cent of the available land. The El Nino effect and localised irrigation shortages discouraged many farmers from cultivating paddy on a larger scale.
Analysts point out that rice prices in the open market are likely to come down only if paddy cultivation and production improve during the Rabi season. Adequate arrivals of harvested paddy are essential to increase market supply.