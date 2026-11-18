NELLORE: The sharp decline in water storage in the Somasila reservoir, coupled with inadequate rainfall under the influence of El Nino, has cast a shadow over Rabi cultivation in Nellore district, leaving farmers anxious about the availability of irrigation water. With the reservoir holding barely 19.754 TMC of water against the minimum requirement of 45 TMC for agricultural operations, the prospects of extensive paddy cultivation this season appear bleak.

The situation is particularly worrying as Rabi is the most important agricultural season in the district, during which farmers traditionally cultivate paddy across the entire available agricultural area. However, the present water storage is unlikely to meet irrigation requirements, as authorities are expected to prioritise drinking water needs.

Of the 19.754 TMC currently available in the Somasila reservoir, around 7 TMC constitutes dead storage. The remaining water is considered insufficient to meet irrigation requirements after accounting for drinking water needs. Consequently, releasing water for agricultural operations appears difficult.

The Somasila reservoir had 71.791 TMC of water during the corresponding period last year, whereas the present storage stands at 19.754 TMC, registering a decline of 52.037 TMC.

Normally, an Irrigation Advisory Board (IAB) meeting is conducted annually to decide the quantum of water to be allocated for agricultural operations. However, the steep decline in storage levels has raised doubts over whether the meeting will be convened this year.