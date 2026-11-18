VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has secured the fourth position nationwide in the implementation of the PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, with 7,39,260 rooftop solar systems installed across the state as of November 15, Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand announced.

Vijayanand noted that out of 56,97,531 households covered nationally, Andhra Pradesh accounts for nearly 13 per cent, trailing only Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.

He noted that over 2.15 lakh subsidy claims have already been processed and urged officials to swiftly resolve field-level issues to disburse remaining funds without delay.

Of the total 7,39,260 rooftop installations, 5,09,004 households (68.9 per cent) were covered under the Utility-Led Aggregation (ULA) model—primarily targeting SC and ST beneficiaries—while the remaining 2,30,256 households utilised the CAPEX model. The SC/ST ULA programme, aiming to provide solar power to over six lakh consumers across 1,202.56 MW of capacity, has achieved 84.68 per cent progress.

APSPDCL achieved 95.41 per cent of its target, APCPDCL recorded 82.01 per cent progress, and EPDCL reached 75.97 per cent.

Additionally, the review covered the Kuppam constituency initiative implemented via KRECS—which achieved 100 per cent completion across 1,982 identified SC/ST ULA households—and planned rollout for government buildings.