VIJAYAWADA: APCPDCL Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) P Pulla Reddy has directed officials to place top priority on public safety as Cyclone ‘Aqvan’ approaches the coast.

Warning that heavy rains and strong gales could uproot poles and snap power lines across vulnerable regions, he instructed field staff to remain fully vigilant, swiftly address power disruptions, and restore electricity services on a war footing to minimise public inconvenience.

To ensure round-the-clock monitoring, rapid response, and immediate consumer support during weather emergencies, APCPDCL has operationalised dedicated district control rooms across its operational jurisdiction.

Citizens can contact the dedicated helpline numbers for assistance: Krishna (6281709355), NTR (9440817561), Guntur (9440817526), Bapatla (9281413774), Prakasam (9440817491), Palnadu (7382623148), Markapuram (7780420711), and CRDA (8331092947), alongside the toll-free number 1912.

The DISCOM strongly urged citizens to follow essential electrical safety protocols throughout the cyclone period.

The public has been advised to stay away from electricity poles and transformers during heavy downpours, avoid approaching waterlogged electrical installations, never touch snapped or fallen power lines under any circumstances, and report leaning poles or potential hazards to local authorities to prevent tragic accidents.