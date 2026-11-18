VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is placing international partnerships at the heart of Andhra Pradesh’s strategy to turn its 1,053-km coastline into a global maritime and trade hub. That push took centre stage during the 31st CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam (November 12-13), where Naidu held high-level bilateral meetings with Nepal’s Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies, Deepak Kumar Sah, and Kenji Hiramatsu, Chairman of the Institute for International Strategy at the Japan Research Institute (JRI).

Sources say that the engagements reflect Naidu’s broader effort to drive port-led economic growth by linking India’s east-coast infrastructure with international trade corridors and manufacturing ecosystems. While his talks with Nepal centred on cross-border transit connectivity, discussions with Japan explored long-term industrial collaboration in shipbuilding, dedicated townships, and workforce skill development.

Facilitating Nepal’s maritime trade through Visakhapatnam Port was a key subject of the discussions between Naidu and Deepak Kumar Sah. The two sides also discussed strengthening economic ties between Nepal and Andhra Pradesh. Using Visakhapatnam as a maritime gateway could provide Nepal with another route for handling international cargo through India’s east coast. This offers scope to improve trade connectivity between Nepal and Andhra Pradesh, although the arrangements for facilitating cargo movement are yet to be worked out.