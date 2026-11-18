VISAKHAPATNAM: Cyclone Akvan is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Wednesday morning, with strong winds expected along the Andhra Pradesh coast from Wednesday evening. It is likely to strengthen further into a very severe cyclonic storm by Thursday evening and cross the coast between Nellore and Visakhapatnam by Friday afternoon, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director and RTGS CEO Prakhar Jain said on Tuesday.
Winds with speeds of 100-110 kmph are likely along the coast from Wednesday evening. From Thursday until landfall, the wind speed is expected to increase to 120-130 kmph, with gusts reaching 145 kmph.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain at isolated places in parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in several districts on Thursday and Friday, with extremely heavy rain at isolated places in Kakinada, East Godavari, Konaseema, Eluru, West Godavari, Krishna and Bapatla districts. Farmers have been advised to take precautions during agricultural activities.
The cyclone, which is over the south and west-central Bay of Bengal, has remained stationary over the past three hours and is moving in a north-northwesterly direction. It is currently 590 km from Chennai, 650 km from Machilipatnam, 650 km from Visakhapatnam and 780 km from Gopalpur in Odisha.
Jain warned fishermen against venturing into the sea and asked people in coastal areas to avoid coming outdoors unless necessary. Thirteen NDRF teams, 11 SDRF teams and local fire services personnel have been kept ready for rescue and relief operations.
People can report cyclone-related problems through the Mana Mitra service at 9552300009. They can also contact the helpline numbers 112, 1070 and 18004250101 for emergency assistance.
Jain urged people not to believe rumours and to follow weather updates issued by APSDMA, RTGS and the India Meteorological Department. He advised them to keep mobile phones charged, protect important documents in waterproof covers and stock food and drinking water for at least a week.
People should also check whether their rooftops, doors and windows are secure. During the cyclone, people should switch off the main electricity supply, disconnect gas connections and keep doors and windows closed. Those living in unsafe houses should move to rehabilitation centres. They should drink only boiled and cooled water. If a building shows signs of damage, people should take shelter under a strong table or bench. Residents of low-lying areas should move to safer, higher places when advised by officials.
People caught outdoors should stay away from damaged buildings, trees, hoardings and electricity poles. After the cyclone, people should remain in relief shelters until officials announce that it is safe to return home. They should also stay away from fallen electricity wires and damaged poles.
Jain asked fishermen to keep their boats and rafts in safe places and tie them securely with strong ropes.