VISAKHAPATNAM: Cyclone Akvan is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Wednesday morning, with strong winds expected along the Andhra Pradesh coast from Wednesday evening. It is likely to strengthen further into a very severe cyclonic storm by Thursday evening and cross the coast between Nellore and Visakhapatnam by Friday afternoon, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director and RTGS CEO Prakhar Jain said on Tuesday.

Winds with speeds of 100-110 kmph are likely along the coast from Wednesday evening. From Thursday until landfall, the wind speed is expected to increase to 120-130 kmph, with gusts reaching 145 kmph.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain at isolated places in parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in several districts on Thursday and Friday, with extremely heavy rain at isolated places in Kakinada, East Godavari, Konaseema, Eluru, West Godavari, Krishna and Bapatla districts. Farmers have been advised to take precautions during agricultural activities.

The cyclone, which is over the south and west-central Bay of Bengal, has remained stationary over the past three hours and is moving in a north-northwesterly direction. It is currently 590 km from Chennai, 650 km from Machilipatnam, 650 km from Visakhapatnam and 780 km from Gopalpur in Odisha.

Jain warned fishermen against venturing into the sea and asked people in coastal areas to avoid coming outdoors unless necessary. Thirteen NDRF teams, 11 SDRF teams and local fire services personnel have been kept ready for rescue and relief operations.