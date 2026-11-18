Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has directed officials of the Panchayat Raj, Rural Development and Rural Water Supply departments to remain on high alert and take all precautionary measures to effectively tackle Cyclone Akvan, which is expected to impact the State from Wednesday.

He warned that the cyclone could be more severe than the previous two cyclones, Arnab and Murasu, and stressed that protecting human lives must be the top priority. During a review meeting with officials at his camp office on Tuesday, Pawan Kalyan reviewed the preparedness of various departments and directed them to initiate relief measures, particularly in coastal and low-lying villages.

According to the India Meteorological Department’s forecast, the cyclone is likely to cross the coast between Nellore and Tuni on November 20, with wind speeds ranging from 120 to 145 kmph. Several parts of the State are likely to receive heavy rainfall, raising the possibility of flash floods.

He instructed district administrations in red alert areas to remain vigilant and shift people from vulnerable coastal and low-lying areas to safer locations. Relief camps should be equipped with adequate food and drinking water