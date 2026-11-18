VIJAYAWADA: Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sanjeev Vohra expressed satisfaction over the pace and quality of Polavaram works after reviewing progress and conducting on-the-spot quality tests on Tuesday.

Vohra, accompanied by PPA Member-Secretary M Raghuram and Chief Engineer M Ramesh Kumar, reviewed the progress with officials of the State Water Resources Department and representatives of Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) at the project meeting hall.

The CEO reviewed the status of various project components and sought updates on the implementation of suggestions and recommendations made during his previous visits and the recent inspection by an international experts’ team.

Vohra directed officials to prepare for rising water levels, protect works from adverse weather and expedite construction by assessing workforce and machinery deployment.

Following the review meeting, Vohra, accompanied by PPA and State Water Resources Department officials and MEIL representatives, inspected the Earth-Cum-Rock-Fill (ECRF) dam construction area, G Hill and G Dash Hill, among other locations.

During the field visit, he examined the quality of construction materials, and witnessed tests conducted at the site. He expressed satisfaction with the quality of the materials and the progress of the works.

The CEO directed the project authorities and executing agency to conduct quality tests regularly and maintain proper records. He emphasised that the daily targets should be achieved while maintaining the required quality standards.