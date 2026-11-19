VIJAYAWADA: The Government of Andhra Pradesh has amended its Semiconductor and Display Fab Policy 4.0 to align it with the second phase of the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) 2.0 (Semicon 2.0), the Centre’s chip incentive programme.

Under the amendment, the State will match 100% of the Centre’s capital support for silicon fabs, display fabs and chip packaging projects.

With the state’s top-up, a silicon fab approved under Semicon 2.0 can get a combined support of 80% of its eligible capital cost, 40% from the Government of India and 40% from Andhra Pradesh.

Compound semiconductor, photonics, sensor, discrete and display fabs, and advanced packaging units can get 70%. Legacy packaging units can get 50% under the amended policy.

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AP’s 80% support for silicon fabs is higher than Odisha (65%), Tamil Nadu (65%), Uttar Pradesh (60%), Madhya Pradesh (60%) and Gujarat (56%).

“Andhra Pradesh wants to be the place where India builds its chips, from design to fab to packaging. By matching the Centre’s support rupee for rupee, giving investors one window and building the talent they need, we are making it simpler and cheaper to build a fab here than anywhere else in the country,” said Nara Lokesh, Minister for HRD, IT and Electronics.

The amended policy covers all 10 Semicon 2.0 categories under six pillars. They include design, machines and materials, fabs, packaging, research and development, and talent.

For chip design, the State adds 50% of the Centre’s support. Commercial design startups can get a combined seed funding of up to `22.5 crore, including up to `7.5 crore from the State.

Under the deployment-linked incentive, the State adds 4.5% of net sales on top of the Centre’s 9%, taking the total to 13.5%. This is capped at `45 crore per application and Rs 180 crore per company.