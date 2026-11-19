VIJAYAWADA: The Government of Andhra Pradesh has amended its Semiconductor and Display Fab Policy 4.0 to align it with the second phase of the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) 2.0 (Semicon 2.0), the Centre’s chip incentive programme.
Under the amendment, the State will match 100% of the Centre’s capital support for silicon fabs, display fabs and chip packaging projects.
With the state’s top-up, a silicon fab approved under Semicon 2.0 can get a combined support of 80% of its eligible capital cost, 40% from the Government of India and 40% from Andhra Pradesh.
Compound semiconductor, photonics, sensor, discrete and display fabs, and advanced packaging units can get 70%. Legacy packaging units can get 50% under the amended policy.
Dedicated AP Semiconductor Park to come up in Tirupati
AP’s 80% support for silicon fabs is higher than Odisha (65%), Tamil Nadu (65%), Uttar Pradesh (60%), Madhya Pradesh (60%) and Gujarat (56%).
“Andhra Pradesh wants to be the place where India builds its chips, from design to fab to packaging. By matching the Centre’s support rupee for rupee, giving investors one window and building the talent they need, we are making it simpler and cheaper to build a fab here than anywhere else in the country,” said Nara Lokesh, Minister for HRD, IT and Electronics.
The amended policy covers all 10 Semicon 2.0 categories under six pillars. They include design, machines and materials, fabs, packaging, research and development, and talent.
For chip design, the State adds 50% of the Centre’s support. Commercial design startups can get a combined seed funding of up to `22.5 crore, including up to `7.5 crore from the State.
Under the deployment-linked incentive, the State adds 4.5% of net sales on top of the Centre’s 9%, taking the total to 13.5%. This is capped at `45 crore per application and Rs 180 crore per company.
For machines and materials, the State adds 18% of capital cost on top of the Centre’s 30%, for combined support of 48%, plus the Centre’s production-linked incentive.
Assembly, testing, marking and packaging (ATMP) and outsourced assembly and test (OSAT) units will have 100% of the Centre’s capital support matched by the State.
For R&D and talent projects, the state gives 25% of eligible project cost, with the combined Centre and State support capped at 75%.
Total state incentives are capped at 50% of eligible fixed capital investment, and support from all sources at 90%. The state’s share is released after each tranche from the Centre, on the same schedule.
The state is planning to set up a dedicated AP Semiconductor Park in 5,000 acres in Tirupati as a manufacturing and supplier cluster for the full value chain. It will be run by a public-private park company with an investor-led board that has up to three government nominees.
It will offer developed land, shared industrial cleanrooms, high-voltage power with redundancy, ultrapure water, natural gas and specialty gases, effluent treatment and water recycling, testing labs, logistics, and research and training centres on site.
The AP Semiconductor Growth and Innovation Council (APSGIC) will be a single point of contact for investors.
It has an Oversight Council chaired by the Chief Minister, and a CEO-led Apex Committee of experts that appraises projects, recommends State incentives and drives clearances, land, power, water and coordination with ISM and the Union Ministry of Electronics and IT.
The AP Semiconductor Research and Innovation Centre (AP-SRIC) will be a not-for-profit company with independent professional management. It will start at IIT Tirupati, and later move to the Park, with photonics as its first focus.