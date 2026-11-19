VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to accurately forecast the rising electricity demand in the state and immediately formulate and execute proactive plans to meet it.

Reviewing the energy department at his camp office on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said the power demand is expected to surge further over the next six months, preventive steps must be taken to avert any shortages.

Officials briefed the Chief Minister that due to issues like El Niño, power demand increased unexpectedly even during the monsoon season, registering an 18.23% rise between April and November compared to the previous year.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to reduce power generation costs, lower market prices, minimise reliance on private entities, and ground government projects systematically.

Reaffirming the electoral promise not to hike electricity charges, he also urged the adoption of technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance efficiency in demand and supply forecasting.

The Chief Minister stressed that stringent action must be taken against agricultural transformer thefts in rural areas. Warning that those stealing transformers for copper wire must not be spared, he ordered the police department to take strict action against individuals damaging public assets and causing power disruptions, ensuring they are dealt with firmly.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister called for accelerating renewable energy projects, noting that since June 2024, the government has approved 103 energy sector projects worth Rs 4.20 lakh crore in potential investments, alongside Rs 2.56 lakh crore in MoUs signed during the CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam.

He directed that every MoU signed for green energy projects must have a specific action plan to ground them at the field level, and instructed that the Rs 21,838 crore Green Energy Corridor-III project—designed to facilitate 47 GW of renewable power transmission—should be fast-tracked to tenders and operationalised within two years.