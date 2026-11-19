ONGOLE: A court in Ongole on Wednesday sentenced Telugu film producer and actor Bandla Ganesh to one year of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 95 lakh in a cheque bounce case. The Ongole Second Additional District Judge also directed him to pay the complainant’s legal expenses.

According to official sources, Ganesh borrowed Rs 95 lakh from J Janaki Ramaiah of Maddiralapadu village in Prakasam district in 2018. After Janaki Ramaiah died, Ganesh issued a cheque for the amount to his father, Venkateswarlu.

When the cheque bounced, Venkateswarlu approached the court. After hearing the case, the court sentenced Ganesh to one year in prison and imposed a fine of Rs 95 lakh.