ONGOLE: A massive fire destroyed around 300 fishing nets and other equipment belonging to nearly 60 fishermen families at K Pallepalem village in Kothapatnam mandal in the early hours of Wednesday.

The fire broke out at around 1.30 am in a shed where the fishermen had stored their nets and other fishing equipment. The blaze destroyed the material, leaving the families without equipment essential to their livelihood.

According to the fishermen, the fire destroyed around 300 different types of fishing nets belonging to 60 families, causing estimated loss of Rs 50 crore.

Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao and District SP Harshavardhan Raju rushed to the spot and oversaw the response. Fire tenders from Ongole reached the village and brought blaze under control.

District Joint Collector Kalpana Kumari inspected the site on Wednesday morning. Prakasam District Collector P Rajababu later visited the spot, assessed the damage and interacted with the affected fishermen.

“The exact cause of the fire accident is not yet known and we have ordered a thorough police probe in this regard. I also ordered an immediate field-level damage assessment. After receiving report on losses and damages from the Fisheries Department and concerned officers, the government will extend financial support accordingly,” he said.

“Meanwhile, essential commodities will be provided to all affected families. We will also take steps to support the victims under the PM Matsyakara Yojana. A new building will be constructed to replace the dilapidated shed soon,” the Collector added.