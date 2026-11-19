ONGOLE: A massive fire destroyed around 300 fishing nets and other equipment belonging to nearly 60 fishermen families at K Pallepalem village in Kothapatnam mandal in the early hours of Wednesday.
The fire broke out at around 1.30 am in a shed where the fishermen had stored their nets and other fishing equipment. The blaze destroyed the material, leaving the families without equipment essential to their livelihood.
According to the fishermen, the fire destroyed around 300 different types of fishing nets belonging to 60 families, causing estimated loss of Rs 50 crore.
Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao and District SP Harshavardhan Raju rushed to the spot and oversaw the response. Fire tenders from Ongole reached the village and brought blaze under control.
District Joint Collector Kalpana Kumari inspected the site on Wednesday morning. Prakasam District Collector P Rajababu later visited the spot, assessed the damage and interacted with the affected fishermen.
“The exact cause of the fire accident is not yet known and we have ordered a thorough police probe in this regard. I also ordered an immediate field-level damage assessment. After receiving report on losses and damages from the Fisheries Department and concerned officers, the government will extend financial support accordingly,” he said.
“Meanwhile, essential commodities will be provided to all affected families. We will also take steps to support the victims under the PM Matsyakara Yojana. A new building will be constructed to replace the dilapidated shed soon,” the Collector added.
Acting on the Collector’s diections, Ongole RDO Chandrasekhar Naidu and other officials distributed essential commodities to all affected families within 12 hours of the incident. Each family received 25 kg of rice, 1 kg each of onions, sugar, potatoes and dal, and one litre of cooking oil by Wednesday evening.
Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appealed to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to provide immediate relief to the affected fishermen, who had lost equipment essential to their livelihood.
In a post on X on Wednesday, Jagan said fishermen community leaders had brought the victims’ plight to his notice through YSRCP leaders from Kothapatnam.
“Through our Kothapatnam YSRCP leaders, some fishermen community leaders brought the plight of the fire accident victims to my notice, and it was very unfortunate. The State government should provide them immediate relief and support them in all possible aspects. Otherwise, after coming to power, the YSRCP government will do justice to them,” Jagan said.