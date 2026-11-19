VIJAYAWADA: Describing the girl injured in the Raptadu attack as a fighter, who fought for her life with extraordinary courage and is recovering with that same determination, Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh exuded confidence that she will return home healthy very soon.

“But our responsibility does not end with her discharge from hospital. I will personally stand by her until she fully recovers, regains her confidence and returns to a normal, happy life, Lokesh said, expressing deep affection and concern for the girl.

Lokesh reviewed the girl’s health condition with doctors at Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru, through a video conference from his Undavalli residence on Wednesday. He enquired in detail about her recovery, ongoing treatment, rehabilitation requirements and the medical care needed after discharge.

The minister expressed immense relief and happiness after doctors informed him that the girl was making remarkable progress and was steadily moving towards recovery.

During the review, doctors informed the minister that the girl’s condition had improved significantly. She is now breathing independently without ventilator support, with stable oxygen levels.