VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Police Housing Corporation Chairman and Jana Sena leader Kalyanam Shiva Srinivas has denied having any links with Dharani Krishna and Peddiraju, who are accused of cheating several people on the promise of securing government jobs in the endowments and police departments.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Srinivas said that he came to know that Dharani Krishna was misusing his name only on November 5, when Ambica Krishna called him and brought the alleged fraud to his notice. He said Dharani Krishna had joined Kairen Consultancy, owned by Kota Rukmini, about five months ago but had not been attending office for the past two months.

According to Srinivas, the accused allegedly cheated 34 people from Tanuku, Eluru and Tadepalligudem by promising them jobs in government departments and collected more than Rs 7 crore.

He claimed that both Dharani Krishna and Peddiraju had previous cheating cases against them and had even attempted to implicate the victims in the fraud. Srinivas also alleged that Dharani Krishna and Peddiraju had jointly collected money from victims and invested the proceeds in acquiring properties and establishing businesses.

He said all available evidence had been submitted to the CID and urged the victims to hand over relevant documents, financial transaction records and other evidence to the investigating officials to facilitate a thorough probe.

Denying allegations against him and the Jana Sena leadership, Srinivas accused a telugu vernacular media of publishing misleading reports to malign their reputation. Kalyanam Srinivas has alleged that certain individuals within the Jana Sena were also attempting to target him.