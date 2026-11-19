VIJAYAWADA: The APNGGOs’ Association has called upon government employees, teachers and pensioners across Andhra Pradesh to participate in large numbers in the ‘Chalo Delhi - Karmachari Aakrosh Rally’ to be organised at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on December 12, under the aegis of the All India State Government Employees Federation (AISGEF).

APNGGOs Association State President and AISGEF National Vice-President A. Vidyasagar made this appeal while unveiling the rally poster at NGO Home in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, Vidyasagar said the rally was aimed at highlighting the long-pending demands of government employees, teachers and pensioners across the country. Protecting employees’ rights, safeguarding pensioners’ welfare, strengthening public sector undertakings and improving government education were among the key objectives of the nationwide movement, he said.

The major demands included restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), scrapping of the New Pension Schemes, regularisation of contract employees through a special Central legislation, implementation of equal pay for equal work and filling all vacant posts in government departments and public sector undertakings.

Other demands included a comprehensive government-supported health insurance scheme for employees.