VIJAYAWADA: The State Election Commission (SEC) on Wednesday announced November 19 as the date of the first meeting of Mandal Parishads and November 20 for the Zilla Parishads marking the commencement of their five-year term in the State.

Results of the second ordinary elections to the Mandal Parishads and Zilla Parishad were declared on November 7. The term of the members, co-opted members, president and vice-president of the mandal parishads and zilla parishads will begin on November 19 and November 20 as per the orders issued by the State Election Commission .