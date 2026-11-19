VIJAYAWADA: Polavaram district police, in coordination with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), unearthed a major Maoist explosives dump along the Andhra Pradesh-Chhattisgarh border during a special operation.

According to a press release issued on Wednesday, police, acting on intelligence about explosives allegedly hidden by Maoist commander Madvi Hidma in 2025, conducted an inter-State search with CRPF personnel. SP K Chakravarti constituted the special team.

The seized material included 670 live barrel grenade launcher (BGL) shells, 42 non-electric detonators, 250 grams of gunpowder, 25 pieces of Cordex, 12 booster explosive rings, seven live Bharmar cartridges, 16 empty 7.62 mm cartridge cases and about six metres of fuse. Police also recovered 20 types of medical supplies, including essential medicines and kits.

Police said Maoists had allegedly concealed the explosives to target security personnel and political leaders. He said police would intensify combing operations to recover other Maoist dumps in Polavaram.