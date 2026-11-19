KURNOOL: M Hemanth, accused of attacking a Class X student with a chainsaw at a school in Raptadu mandal on October 31, was discharged from Kurnool GGH on Wednesday after four days of specialised treatment and shifted to Anantapur District Jail under tight police security. Another student was injured while protecting the victim.

Police apprehended Hemanth in the Atmakur forest on November 1. He sustained bullet injuries when police opened fire after he allegedly resisted arrest and attacked personnel. Doctors at GGH later amputated his right leg above the knee after gangrene developed.

Following breathing difficulties, he was shifted to Kurnool GGH on November 13. Tests revealed acute pulmonary thromboembolism, for which Cardiology Department administered anticoagulation therapy.

Kurnool GGH Superintendent Dr K Venkateswarlu said doctors discharged Hemanth and advised him to continue medication for three months and attend follow-up consultations at Anantapur GGH. The hospital forwarded a detailed medical report to the Anantapur SP, jail authorities and the Special Judge. Police shifted Hemanth by ambulance to the district jail at Reddipalli of Anantapur. He is under 14-day judicial remand.