ONGOLE: The Animal Husbandry (AH) Department has lodged a police complaint over an alleged Rs 8.79 crore loan scam under the Integrated Sheep Development Programme (ISDP). Ongole Two-Town police registered a case on Tuesday and launched an investigation.

According to Joint Director (AH) M Nagamani, the fraud took place within the jurisdiction of the Ongole-Santhapeta Animal Husbandry office nearly a year ago. After detecting the irregularities, senior department officials ordered an inter-departmental inquiry. The District Joint Collector also directed a detailed departmental probe.

Following the inquiry, the department identified the employees allegedly involved in the fraud and initiated action against them as per the rules.

Speaking to TNIE on Wednesday, Nagamani said some employees had allegedly secured loans worth Rs 8.79 crore by using the names of fake or duplicate beneficiaries and groups under the ISDP. The Assistant Director (ISDP) first detected the fraud and alerted senior officials. An internal inquiry subsequently brought the alleged scam to light.

“We lodged a complaint to ensure that those involved are punished under the law. The police will take further action,” she said.

Ongole Two-Town CI Veera Nayak said the department had approached the police a few weeks ago, but other assignments delayed registration of case. “Based on the Joint Director’s complaint, we registered a case on Tuesday. The investigation is under way,” he said.