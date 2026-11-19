KAKINADA: A fresh investigation has begun into the disappearance of two-year-old Sunkara Gnaneswari following High Court directions. Eluru Range IG Ashok Kumar and Kakinada SP Bindu Madhav inspected the site at Ch Agraharam in Tuni mandal, where the child went missing on June 6 while playing near her house.

Police formed a special investigation team (SIT) comprising three Circle Inspectors and four Sub-Inspectors from Kakinada and East Godavari districts to review the case. The team has resumed searches in an oil palm plantation and adjoining areas using sniffer dogs and metal detectors.

Despite extensive searches by multiple departments, the child remains untraced after more than five months. The team will review all evidence and submit a detailed report to the High Court.