GUNTUR: In accordance with the directives of the National and State Legal Services Authorities and Guntur District Principal Judge cum District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Chairman B Sai Kalyana Chakravarthy, a 100-day special awareness campaign aimed at preventing child marriages has been launched.

The campaign will run from November 27, to March 8, 2027. Marking the initiative, DLSA Secretary Syed Ziauddin spearheaded an awareness seminar. Ziauddin noted that marriage forces children into premature family responsibilities, poses health risks to young mothers and newborns, and stunts boys’ career growth.

He directed police to act swiftly, revenue officials to identify vulnerable families, anganwadi workers to monitor households and education officials to track dropouts. District Child Welfare Officer Vijay Kumar, DSP D Srinivasa Reddy and child rights representative Francis Thambi outlined preventive measures and responsibilities.