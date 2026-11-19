TIRUMALA: In a significant move toward self-sufficiency in conduct of temple rituals, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Specified Authority, headed by Chairman M Ravi Chandra, has approved the purchase of 500 indigenous breed cows.
This strategic initiative is designed to independently secure the daily requirement of 2,000 litres of milk, and 80 kg of pure ghee needed for the daily rituals of the main temple and its sub-temples, utilising existing TTD dairy infrastructure.
Addressing the media after the maiden Specified Authority meeting held at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala on Wednesday evening, the Chairman highlighted that this step ensures uncompromised purity, religious sanctity, and complete self-reliance in preparing sacred offerings and prasadams.
The Specified Authority announced that elaborate and coordinated arrangements are being finalised to provide Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam to 8.34 lakh pilgrims at the Tirumala Srivari temple from December 20 to 29, with 92% priority dedicated to common pilgrims.
Special Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens for Vaikunta Ekadasi and Dwadasi will be released online, with no general Sarva Darshanam on the first two days while regular Sarva Darshanam will be implemented for the subsequent eight days.
Building extensively on its administrative, welfare, and development agenda, it ratified a massive Rs 2,750 crore integrated township project funded by the Srivani Trust to create a “replica of Tirumala” at the foothills, providing comprehensive pilgrim services, advanced accommodation, and modern infrastructure.
The Specified Authority approved Rs 230 crore for basic infrastructure development at the Padiredu employee housing site under a 65:35 cost-sharing ratio between the TTD and employees.
Furthermore, the board streamlined administration by establishing a uniform monthly pay of Rs 23,000 for Vedaparayanam and Nalayira Divya Prabandham Parayanam scholars to eliminate historical pay disparities.
Additional financial grants included Rs 41.23 crore for the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) to support poor patient care, and clear accumulated debts toward essential medicines and medical equipment, alongside Rs 23 crore for constructing a new 229-student hostel building at the SV College of Traditional Sculpture and Architecture.
On the environmental and security fronts, the Specified Authority initiated ambitious plans to transform Tirumala into a net-zero energy entity by appointing a retired chief engineer with 35 years of government service to oversee alternative energy projects aimed at meeting 100% of daily energy needs through green alternatives.
Addressing ecological and pilgrim safety, it approved Rs 16.40 crore to procure modern safety equipment, build permanent assets, and support maintenance along both trek routes.