TIRUMALA: In a significant move toward self-sufficiency in conduct of temple rituals, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Specified Authority, headed by Chairman M Ravi Chandra, has approved the purchase of 500 indigenous breed cows.

This strategic initiative is designed to independently secure the daily requirement of 2,000 litres of milk, and 80 kg of pure ghee needed for the daily rituals of the main temple and its sub-temples, utilising existing TTD dairy infrastructure.

Addressing the media after the maiden Specified Authority meeting held at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala on Wednesday evening, the Chairman highlighted that this step ensures uncompromised purity, religious sanctity, and complete self-reliance in preparing sacred offerings and prasadams.

The Specified Authority announced that elaborate and coordinated arrangements are being finalised to provide Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam to 8.34 lakh pilgrims at the Tirumala Srivari temple from December 20 to 29, with 92% priority dedicated to common pilgrims.

Special Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens for Vaikunta Ekadasi and Dwadasi will be released online, with no general Sarva Darshanam on the first two days while regular Sarva Darshanam will be implemented for the subsequent eight days.

Building extensively on its administrative, welfare, and development agenda, it ratified a massive Rs 2,750 crore integrated township project funded by the Srivani Trust to create a “replica of Tirumala” at the foothills, providing comprehensive pilgrim services, advanced accommodation, and modern infrastructure.