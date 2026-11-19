VIJAYAWADA: Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy has urged vehicle owners across the State to ensure that their vehicles have valid third-party insurance, warning that motorists driving uninsured vehicles could face hefty penalties and legal consequences under the Centre’s new technology-driven enforcement system.

Responding to the Centre’s move to identify uninsured vehicles through technology at toll plazas, the Minister said the proposed mechanism would help detect vehicles whose insurance policies had expired by matching their registration numbers with insurance records in the VAHAN database.

He advised motorists to renew their policies before their expiry dates and avoid unnecessary financial and legal complications.

The Minister said third-party insurance protects accident victims through compensation for injuries, deaths and property damage. He stressed that it is mandatory under law and urged motorists to maintain valid coverage and comply with regulations.

According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways third-party insurance mandatory for vehicles operating in public places.