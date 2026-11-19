VIJAYAWADA: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has drawn heartfelt appreciation from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for Karnataka’s timely and invaluable support during emergency power restoration operations following the devastation caused by cyclones Arnab and Murasu.

Responding to official letters of gratitude issued by the Andhra Pradesh government, Shivakumar took to social media to highlight the spirit of mutual cooperation among the neighboring states.

The consecutive impact of Cyclones Arnab and Murasu wreaked extensive havoc on Andhra Pradesh’s power distribution network, plunging numerous rural and urban settlements into darkness. Specifically within the APCPDCL operational zones, Cyclone Arnab disrupted power across 1,333 villages with 1,852 damaged or fallen poles, while Cyclone Murasu affected an even staggering 1,825 villages with 7,850 damaged poles.

To manage the massive crisis on a war footing, Andhra Pradesh deployed extensive ground teams. However, crucial reinforcement came from neighbouring Karnataka, which promptly dispatched 68 batches comprising 592 skilled personnel to assist local workforces under grueling field conditions.

Naidu emphasised that such cooperation reinforces the deep-rooted geographic, economic, and cultural bonds shared by the two states, adding that Andhra Pradesh stands equally ready to extend reciprocal emergency aid to Karnataka whenever required.