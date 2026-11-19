VIJAYAWADA: The MBBS first-year admission process for the 2026–27 academic year in Andhra Pradesh has concluded successfully, achieving a remarkable 99.88% filling rate.

Out of 7,465 MBBS seats in the state, 528 seats were allocated to the All India Quota, leaving 6,937 seats under the state quota. Of these, 6,929 seats have been successfully filled, with only 8 seats remaining vacant.

The Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) submitted the final admission report to Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav, highlighting that female students have dominated admissions by securing 4,250 seats (61.34%) compared to 2,679 male students (38.66%). Under the convenor quota, all 4,581 available seats—comprising 2,631 in government medical colleges and 1,950 in private institutions—were filled, with female students claiming 62.39% of them.

Similarly, the management quota saw 2,348 out of 2,356 seats filled, where female students once again led at 59.28%.

Following special stray vacancy counseling sessions permitted by the National Medical Commission, 61 out of 69 leftover NRI category seats were filled, leaving 8 vacancies.

Unfilled seats at Paderu and Vizianagaram government medical colleges were converted into self-financing seats, ensuring 100% utilisation across all State-run medical colleges. At newly established Piduguralla college, all 22 convenor quota seats were filled by the third counselling round.