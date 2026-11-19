VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has directed leaders and cadres of the NDA coalition to work in close coordination at the grassroots level to ensure the victory of alliance-backed candidates in the forthcoming elections to 23 urban local bodies and gram panchayats.

Addressing senior leaders and village-level workers through a teleconference on Wednesday, the Chief Minister stressed that the coordination among the three alliance partners TDP, Jana Sena and BJP at the State level should be replicated at the village and ward levels.

He asked party workers to launch a systematic campaign highlighting the coalition government’s welfare and development initiatives while exposing the YSRCP’s political conspiracies.

Naidu said the panchayat elections should be used as an opportunity to explain the government’s achievements to people. The government was fulfilling its promises under the Super Six guarantees and extending assistance to eligible beneficiaries through various welfare programmes.

The P4 initiative had also been designed to support economically weaker families, he said. The government was focusing on the needs of individual families and villages, ensuring that eligible beneficiaries received welfare benefits, he added.

The Chief Minister said infrastructure was being strengthened across the State through road construction, completion of irrigation projects and promotion of industrial growth. Large-scale investments are being attracted to generate employment and livelihood opportunities.

Naidu said every vote was crucial and instructed party workers to visit every household and seek the support of voters. Asking leaders to keep the 2029 general elections in mind, he stressed the need for sustained coordination and collective efforts.

The Chief Minister also launched a sharp attack on the YSRCP, alleging that the party resorted to violence and political conspiracies for electoral gains. He claimed that people were increasingly unwilling to support the YSRCP as evident in recent local body election results.