VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has directed leaders and cadres of the NDA coalition to work in close coordination at the grassroots level to ensure the victory of alliance-backed candidates in the forthcoming elections to 23 urban local bodies and gram panchayats.
Addressing senior leaders and village-level workers through a teleconference on Wednesday, the Chief Minister stressed that the coordination among the three alliance partners TDP, Jana Sena and BJP at the State level should be replicated at the village and ward levels.
He asked party workers to launch a systematic campaign highlighting the coalition government’s welfare and development initiatives while exposing the YSRCP’s political conspiracies.
Naidu said the panchayat elections should be used as an opportunity to explain the government’s achievements to people. The government was fulfilling its promises under the Super Six guarantees and extending assistance to eligible beneficiaries through various welfare programmes.
The P4 initiative had also been designed to support economically weaker families, he said. The government was focusing on the needs of individual families and villages, ensuring that eligible beneficiaries received welfare benefits, he added.
The Chief Minister said infrastructure was being strengthened across the State through road construction, completion of irrigation projects and promotion of industrial growth. Large-scale investments are being attracted to generate employment and livelihood opportunities.
Naidu said every vote was crucial and instructed party workers to visit every household and seek the support of voters. Asking leaders to keep the 2029 general elections in mind, he stressed the need for sustained coordination and collective efforts.
The Chief Minister also launched a sharp attack on the YSRCP, alleging that the party resorted to violence and political conspiracies for electoral gains. He claimed that people were increasingly unwilling to support the YSRCP as evident in recent local body election results.
Coalition victories indicate public trust in NDA: Palla
Leaders of the ruling NDA coalition comprising the TDP, Jana Sena and BJP have sought a fresh mandate for the upcoming Gram Panchayat elections and polls to 23 pending Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to establish a “Triple Engine Sarkar” by aligning local governments with the State and Centre.
Addressing the media alongside the leaders of alliance partners at the TDP central office in Mangalagiri on Wednesday, TDP State President Palla Srinivasa Rao announced the coalition’s readiness for the upcoming polls for panchayats and 23 Urban Local Bodies.
He said the recent sweeping victories in corporations, municipalities, and ZPTC/MPTC polls clearly indicate the public’s unwavering trust in the NDA.
He noted that integrating the local bodies with the current state and central governments will ensure seamless delivery of welfare and development.
Addressing the candidate selection process, he assured that the alliance is coordinating to field the most capable leaders.
Minister for Civil Supplies and JSP PAC chairman Nadendla Manohar lauded the unprecedented synergy between the alliance parties stating that the coalition government rescued AP from the destructive rule of former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
BJP State President PVN Madhav hailed the coalition’s recent electoral sweep as a miraculous milestone in Indian politics, attributing the success to the leadership of CM Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh.