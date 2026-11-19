VIJAYAWADA: Former Minister and YSRCP leader Kodali Venkateswara Rao (Nani) has strongly criticised Education Minister Nara Lokesh for allegedly spreading falsehoods regarding fee reimbursement, claiming the government is withholding Rs 9,600 crore under Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena.

In a video statement, Nani warned that unpaid arrears are forcing poor students to discontinue their education. Contrasting previous governance, Nani recalled that the YSRCP government regularly cleared payments and inherited Rs 2,000 crore in arrears from the 2014–19 TDP administration.

Kodali Nani has demanded immediate clearance of dues and warned of statewide protests led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy if the government fails to release dues. He questioned the silence of coalition leaders regarding abusive social media attacks against Jagan’s family.