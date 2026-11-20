VIJAYAWADA: As Andhra Pradesh steps up its push to transform its coastline into a premier maritime and trade gateway, the port and logistics sector has emerged as a critical infrastructure pillar at the 31st CII Partnership Summit–2026 held last week, securing Rs 7,532 crore in targeted investments.

Inked under the aegis of the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board (APMB) in the presence of Minister for Infrastructure and Investments BC Janardhan Reddy, the five memoranda of understanding (MoUs) span 175 acres of coastal territory. They are projected to generate 7,175 direct and indirect jobs across the State. Rather than relying solely on bulk cargo expansion, the newly signed pacts point toward a deliberate shift in the State’s maritime policy — integrating deep-water capacity with inland evacuation networks, specialised energy terminals, and indigenous ship-repair clusters.

Anchoring the maritime investment push is Kakinada Seaports Limited (KSPL), which signed a Rs 6,452 crore agreement to expand the port, upgrade logistics corridors, add oil and gas handling facilities, and develop local shipbuilding and ship-repair yards. Officials note that expanding dry-dock and repair capabilities along the eastern seaboard will help Indian shipping operators reduce their dependence on foreign yards in Colombo and Singapore.

In the energy logistics segment, Aegis Vopak Terminals Limited committed Rs 500 crore toward specialised liquid and gas port-terminal infrastructure, while Aegis Integrated Terminals and Logistics Private Limited signed on for a Rs 30 crore port-side cargo integration project aimed at streamlining bulk liquid and chemical handling.