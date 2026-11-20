VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called for the integrated development of Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Amaravati Economic Regions, describing their development plans as blueprints for the comprehensive growth of Andhra Pradesh. He directed officials to ensure that investments identified in the three regions translate into actual projects, generating large-scale employment and livelihood opportunities and improving per capita income.

Reviewing the regional development plans at his camp office in Undavalli on Thursday, Naidu stressed the need for a holistic approach, with active participation of public representatives in their implementation. He asked officials to expedite proposals for 60 projects worth Rs 9,180 crore under the Centre’s City Economic Region Scheme and ensure that they move towards execution.

For the Visakhapatnam Economic Region (VER), the Chief Minister finalised the name Bay-Tech City for its anchor project after examining various proposals. Drawing a parallel with Cyberabad, developed as a major urban centre alongside Hyderabad, he said Bay-Tech City should emerge as a new city adjoining Visakhapatnam. He also suggested including the city’s Mayor in the VER Steering Committee.

Of the 167 projects identified across sectors under VER, 64 have already entered the implementation stage. With development expanding towards Vizianagaram and Anakapalli, Naidu directed officials to identify suitable land in advance and create land banks to meet future industrial requirements.

He pointed out that limited land availability in East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, NTR and Krishna districts could hamper industrial development. Officials should coordinate with the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) to establish land banks in these districts as well.