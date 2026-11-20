VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called for the integrated development of Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Amaravati Economic Regions, describing their development plans as blueprints for the comprehensive growth of Andhra Pradesh. He directed officials to ensure that investments identified in the three regions translate into actual projects, generating large-scale employment and livelihood opportunities and improving per capita income.
Reviewing the regional development plans at his camp office in Undavalli on Thursday, Naidu stressed the need for a holistic approach, with active participation of public representatives in their implementation. He asked officials to expedite proposals for 60 projects worth Rs 9,180 crore under the Centre’s City Economic Region Scheme and ensure that they move towards execution.
For the Visakhapatnam Economic Region (VER), the Chief Minister finalised the name Bay-Tech City for its anchor project after examining various proposals. Drawing a parallel with Cyberabad, developed as a major urban centre alongside Hyderabad, he said Bay-Tech City should emerge as a new city adjoining Visakhapatnam. He also suggested including the city’s Mayor in the VER Steering Committee.
Of the 167 projects identified across sectors under VER, 64 have already entered the implementation stage. With development expanding towards Vizianagaram and Anakapalli, Naidu directed officials to identify suitable land in advance and create land banks to meet future industrial requirements.
He pointed out that limited land availability in East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, NTR and Krishna districts could hamper industrial development. Officials should coordinate with the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) to establish land banks in these districts as well.
Naidu also directed officials to complete the Visakhapatnam convention centre within a year and make arrangements to host the next CII Partnership Summit there.
Turning to the Tirupati Economic Region, he called for developing all 16 towns in the region as industrial cities and positioning it as a hub for technology, industry and spiritual tourism. He emphasised strengthening industrial clusters at Kopparthy, Tirupati and Lepakshi.
The Chief Minister also asked officials to explore technologies to recover and reuse valuable materials from industrial waste, particularly rare-earth mineral waste, for other industrial applications.
The Tirupati region, he said, offered considerable investment opportunities in green energy, horticulture and mineral-based industries. Of the nearly Rs 9 lakh crore in proposed investments in the region, green energy accounted for the largest share at Rs 5.70 lakh crore. He directed officials to take forward proposals for a horticulture hub and prepare a three-year action plan to achieve the targets. The experience of established industrial centres such as Sri City should also be leveraged.
Outlining the growth prospects of the Amaravati Economic Region, Naidu identified aquaculture, cocoa and palm oil as its major economic drivers. As many as 48 projects worth Rs 4.65 lakh crore were already under way in the region. He said the emerging quantum sector would attract substantial investments, with Amaravati poised to develop into a Quantum Corridor. The Quantum Valley and quantum manufacturing activities would help establish the region as a major centre for the sector.
He described the proposed Amaravati Inner Ring Road and Outer Ring Road as key drivers of regional development and directed officials to bring reputed educational institutions on board as knowledge partners for all three economic regions.
Tourism infrastructure also figured prominently in the review. Naidu asked officials to improve roads, accommodation and other facilities at destinations such as Araku and Lambasingi to attract more visitors. He suggested including visits to these destinations in the itinerary of delegates attending the next CII Partnership Summit.
He also called for developing coastal locations, including Suryalanka, Odarevu, Chinaganjam, Nizampatnam and Dindi, as beach resort and eco-tourism destinations, with adequate safeguards to keep them clean and safe.
Naidu further called for promoting a weekend economy by encouraging commercial, tourism and entertainment activities across the State.