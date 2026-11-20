VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta on Thursday inaugurated a state-of-the-art Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) set up by Krishna district police to strengthen crime prevention, investigation and public safety through advanced technology.

After unveiling the foundation plaque and formally opening the facility, the DGP Harish Kumar Gupta inspected the centre and reviewed its technological capabilities. He interacted with the SP to understand its functioning and the systems integrated for monitoring activities across the district from a single location.

Speaking to the media, Gupta described the facility as an excellent initiative that would significantly strengthen the Krishna district police. He said the integration of CCTV networks and drone cameras, including the facility to monitor live footage from 30 drones simultaneously, was impressive.

He observed that the system would make crime detection easier and help police personnel receive real-time instructions. “The dedicated Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) feedback mechanism, which enables the SPs to directly monitor the status of complaints and assess whether they have been properly resolved. Necessary steps would be taken to extend similar facilities to other districts,” he said.