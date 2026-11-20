VISAKHAPATNAM: The successive northward shifts in Cyclone Akvan’s projected landfall are linked to changes in the Bay of Bengal’s atmospheric and oceanic conditions following two cyclones that affected the region earlier this month, besides the influence of two opposing high-pressure systems, according to KSR Murthy, former scientist at the National Institute of Oceanography (NIO).

Explaining the factors behind the cyclone’s uncertain movement, he said the two preceding cyclones had brought significant changes in temperature, heat distribution and moisture content over the Bay of Bengal, leaving the ocean-atmosphere system disturbed.

Akvan is also positioned between two high-pressure systems, one over the Bay of Bengal and the other over the Arabian Sea, with the opposing influences affecting its movement. These conditions have contributed to its slow progress and fluctuations in its projected track, making it difficult to accurately forecast its direction and speed.

He said the evolving conditions made it important to follow frequent weather updates rather than rely solely on the initial forecast, as the cyclone’s movement could be influenced by changes in the surrounding atmospheric systems.

The third cyclone to develop in the Bay of Bengal in 2026, Akvan was initially forecast to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Tuni.