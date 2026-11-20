VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has disapproved a plea for a CBI inquiry into allegations that ineligible candidates got teacher posts under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota in the DSC-2025.
The court has observed that seeking a CBI probe into every issue is not appropriate, and cautioned against reducing the country’s premier investigation agency to the level of a Station House Officer (SHO).
While hearing a petition on Thursday, Justice Cheemalapati Ravi observed that assigning matters that could be investigated by regular police and State authorities to the CBI would undermine the stature of the Central agency. He stressed that citizens should have faith in the State police and other institutions.
The court instructed that petitioners first approach the appropriate State authorities, including the Revenue Department and District Collectors, if they had doubts about the validity of EWS certificates submitted by the selected candidates.
The petition was filed by Pratap Reddy of Kurnool and eight others, alleging that around 1,500 ineligible candidates had obtained EWS certificates, and secured teacher jobs under the reserved category in the DSC-2025.
They sought directions to the CBI to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the alleged irregularities, citing a representation submitted on September 23 this year.
Implead PS of Revenue dept in case: HC to petitioners
Appearing for the petitioners, advocate Jada Sravan Kumar submitted that complaints had already been lodged with the District Education Officer and Social Welfare officials seeking cancellation of the allegedly invalid certificates. He claimed that revenue records revealed that close family members of several selected candidates possessed land and other immovable properties, making them ineligible for EWS quota.
The petitioners sought cancellation of the appointment of ineligible candidates, and requested that the next eligible candidates in the merit list be considered for appointment. Their counsel clarified that the court could also direct an inquiry by the Revenue Department’s Principal Secretary and the District Collector concerned after examining the evidence submitted by them.
Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas, appearing for the State government, submitted that District Selection Committees were responsible for teacher recruitment.
He said complaints regarding the validity of EWS certificates could be made to the committees, which had the authority to refer them to the Revenue Department.
Since the certificates were issued by revenue authorities, the petitioners should have approached the respective Collector first.
The court directed the petitioners to implead the Principal Secretary of the Revenue Department, and the Collectors of Kurnool, Nandyal and Kadapa districts as respondents.