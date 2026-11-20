VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has disapproved a plea for a CBI inquiry into allegations that ineligible candidates got teacher posts under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota in the DSC-2025.

The court has observed that seeking a CBI probe into every issue is not appropriate, and cautioned against reducing the country’s premier investigation agency to the level of a Station House Officer (SHO).

While hearing a petition on Thursday, Justice Cheemalapati Ravi observed that assigning matters that could be investigated by regular police and State authorities to the CBI would undermine the stature of the Central agency. He stressed that citizens should have faith in the State police and other institutions.

The court instructed that petitioners first approach the appropriate State authorities, including the Revenue Department and District Collectors, if they had doubts about the validity of EWS certificates submitted by the selected candidates.

The petition was filed by Pratap Reddy of Kurnool and eight others, alleging that around 1,500 ineligible candidates had obtained EWS certificates, and secured teacher jobs under the reserved category in the DSC-2025.

They sought directions to the CBI to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the alleged irregularities, citing a representation submitted on September 23 this year.