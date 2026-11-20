VIJAYAWADA: The HC has expressed concern over the safety of students in government and private schools following the attack on a Class X girl student with an electronic saw at a Zilla Parishad High School in Rapthadu, Anantapur district. It stressed the need for immediate measures to protect children in educational institutions across the State.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Lisa Gill and Justice Challa Gunaranjan, which heard a batch of public interest litigations (PILs) on Thursday, observed that authorities should understand the distress and helplessness of parents who send their children to school trusting that they will be safe. The bench said the authorities should not wait for similar incidents to recur before taking measures. It emphasised that government decisions should not be confined to files but must be effectively implemented on the ground.

The HC directed the government to formulate norms to protect schoolchildren and submit a report at next hearing.

The PILs were filed by Kakinada-based Help the People Charitable Trust chairman and managing trustee Keethineedi Akhil Sri Guru Teja.

He sought directions for constructing school buildings and compound walls at government schools and installing fire safety equipment and CCTV in government and private educational institutions.

Government counsel for the Education Department Gurram Ramachandra Rao told the HC that the government had decided to build compound walls and was allocating funds. The bench observed that private schools appeared to have better safeguards. It stressed that student safety must be a priority in every institution and directed the government to submit a comprehensive report on existing and proposed measures. The case was adjourned.