VIJAYAWADA: High Court Judge and Andhra Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) Executive Chairman Justice Ravinath Tilhari has said free legal aid is a statutory right of eligible persons and judicial officers have a key responsibility to ensure that they know about and can access the facility.

Addressing trainee District Judges and Civil Judges (Junior Division) at a one-day institutional training programme organised by the APSLSA on Thursday, Justice Tilhari said the success of the judiciary should be measured by how effectively it made justice accessible to all, irrespective of their economic backgrounds.

“Judicial officers have to ensure that legal assistance reaches economically weaker sections, persons in custody and undertrial prisoners. Lok Adalats and mediation could help resolve disputes quickly, economically and amicably. However, voluntary participation and informed consent of both parties were essential for reaching settlements,” Justice Tilhari said.

He urged the trainees to listen patiently to litigants, remain impartial and deliver timely decisions to boost public confidence in the judiciary.