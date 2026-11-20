Andhra Pradesh is positioning itself as one of the country’s major industrial destinations, with investment proposals worth Rs 32.49 lakh crore and the potential to generate 19.3 lakh jobs through 714 projects since June 2024. The recently organised CII Partnership Summit has further strengthened the State’s investment prospects, attracting 109 investment agreements worth Rs 9,02,434 crore.

In an interview with K Madhu Sudhakar, Minister for Industries, Commerce and Food Processing TG Bharath outlined the government’s industrial growth strategy, highlighting the CII Partnership Summit, regional industrial clusters, infrastructure development and employment opportunities. He said Kurnool district, particularly the Orvakal Industrial Hub, was emerging as a major destination for renewable energy, semiconductor, food processing and manufacturing industries.

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How significant is the CII Partnership Summit in attracting investments to AP?

The CII Partnership Summit has given tremendous momentum to AP’s industrial growth. We secured 109 investment agreements worth Rs 9,02,434 crore during the summit. Apart from this, regional and other major investment summits resulted in 303 additional investment agreements, creating potential employment opportunities for 3,48,309 people. Since June 2024, the State has attracted proposals for 714 projects with a cumulative investment potential of Rs 32.49 lakh crore and employment opportunities for 19.3 lakh people. Our priority is not merely signing MoUs but ensuring that projects are grounded and begin production. For us, a signature is the beginning, while actual industrial production and employment generation are the ultimate goals.