TIRUPATI: At a time when panchayat elections across Andhra Pradesh are witnessing political rivalries, Shivagiri gram panchayat in Pichatur mandal of Tirupati district stands out for its rich tradition of people’s unity and consensus.

Sarpanches of Shivagiri have been elected unanimously in every election since its formation in 1958. The tradition of unanimous choice for the sarpanch post has continued even if it is reserved for different social groups.

According to 2011 Census, Shivagiri has 497 households with a population of 1,582. Of them, 752 are men and 830 women. The village has 501 Scheduled Caste and 280 Scheduled Tribe residents, with a literacy rate of 56.95 per cent.

Spread over 1,297 hectares, the panchayat comprises three habitations of Gollakandriga, Kotha Shivagiri and Potha Shivagiri. It is located around 10 km from Pichatur mandal headquarters, and 42 km from Tirupati district headquarters.

Gandhamaneni Subba Naidu was unanimously elected as the first sarpanch of the panchayat in 1958 under the general category, and he continued in the post for 30 years.