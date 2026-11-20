TIRUPATI: At a time when panchayat elections across Andhra Pradesh are witnessing political rivalries, Shivagiri gram panchayat in Pichatur mandal of Tirupati district stands out for its rich tradition of people’s unity and consensus.
Sarpanches of Shivagiri have been elected unanimously in every election since its formation in 1958. The tradition of unanimous choice for the sarpanch post has continued even if it is reserved for different social groups.
According to 2011 Census, Shivagiri has 497 households with a population of 1,582. Of them, 752 are men and 830 women. The village has 501 Scheduled Caste and 280 Scheduled Tribe residents, with a literacy rate of 56.95 per cent.
Spread over 1,297 hectares, the panchayat comprises three habitations of Gollakandriga, Kotha Shivagiri and Potha Shivagiri. It is located around 10 km from Pichatur mandal headquarters, and 42 km from Tirupati district headquarters.
Gandhamaneni Subba Naidu was unanimously elected as the first sarpanch of the panchayat in 1958 under the general category, and he continued in the post for 30 years.
‘Unique election tradition fuelled Shivagiri growth’
In 1988, when the seat was reserved for BCs, Venkatesulu was elected unanimously. Gandhamaneni Ravindra Babu (General) became the sarpanch in 1995, followed by Munaswamy (SC) in 2001, and Desaiah (SC) in 2006. Gandhamaneni Umadevi (General) was elected as sarpanch in 2013, followed by Gandhamaneni Varalakshmi (General) in 2021. In the current election, the sarpanch seat was reserved for STs, and Venkateswarlu has emerged as the consensus candidate after filing his nomination.
Speaking to TNIE, Gandhamaneni Vijayakumar Naidu, former single-window president and a resident of Shivagiri, said, “The panchayat’s long-standing tradition of unanimous election has contributed significantly to the development of the village. The funds released by the government as an incentive for the unanimous election every time are being utilised for the development of basic infrastructure in the panchayat.”
He said added that the panchayat leadership had rotated among different communities, including SCs, STs and BCs, with villagers respecting reservation provision, and arriving at a consensus on the sarpanch candidate. The selection of sarpanch candidate from different communities has helped sustain social harmony.
The unanimous choice of sarpanch despite changes in reservation category makes Shivagiri a rare example of consensus-based local governance.