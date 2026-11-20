VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of the indirect elections to the Zilla Parishad (ZP) Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson posts on Friday, NDA leaders held consultations on sharing the posts among the three alliance partners — the TDP, Jana Sena Party (JSP) and BJP. It was decided to allot four ZP Chairperson posts to the JSP and one to the BJP, while the TDP took the remaining 22 posts.

Of the total 28 Zilla Parishads in the State, the NDA bagged 27, while the YSRCP won the Alluri Sitharama Raju ZP.

While the JSP was allocated the Chairperson posts of the Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Anakapalli and Kakinada ZPs, the BJP got the Chairperson post of the Krishna ZP.

The list of candidates includes women leaders in several key districts, highlighting women’s representation in local governance.

Among the prominent nominees, Majji Siri Sahasra has been named for Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad Chairperson, Gadu Aliveni for Visakhapatnam, Gollapalli Amulya for Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema, Vanthala Rajeswari for Polavaram, Chintamaneni Sai Navyasri for Eluru, Kota Pullamma for NTR, Hemalatha for Tirupati, M Sailaja for Chittoor, P Rama Devi for Palnadu, P Rohini for Bapatla and Dara Aruna for Guntur.

In other districts, Kandula Ramireddy has been named for Markapuram, Polamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy for Nellore, Paritala Sriram for Sri Sathya Sai and Putta Narasimha Reddy for Kadapa ZP.

The announcement also includes nominees for Vice-Chairperson posts, with candidates from the TDP, JSP and BJP represented across various districts.

While the JSP was allotted Vice-Chairperson posts in five ZPs — East Godavari, Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema, Bapatla, Prakasam and Sri Sathya Sai — the BJP was allocated the posts in NTR and Tirupati ZPs.

The official list, signed by TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, was released late on Thursday night.