TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced a revised darshan and crowd management plan for the 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam, restricting the digital lottery system for Sarva Darshan (free darshan) tokens to the first two days — Vaikunta Ekadasi and Dwadasi.

Digital lottery for 1st 2 days

To regulate the large influx of pilgrims on these two auspicious days, the TTD will cap general devotee entry at 80,000 pilgrims a day.

Devotees seeking darshan on Vaikunta Ekadasi or Dwadasi must register online by providing their names and Aadhaar details.

Following last year’s model, the TTD will conduct a transparent digital random selection (e-dip) to allot the 80,000 slots each day.

Last year, the token system remained in force for the first three days. This year, the TTD has restricted it to the first two days.