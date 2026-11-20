TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced a revised darshan and crowd management plan for the 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam, restricting the digital lottery system for Sarva Darshan (free darshan) tokens to the first two days — Vaikunta Ekadasi and Dwadasi.
Digital lottery for 1st 2 days
To regulate the large influx of pilgrims on these two auspicious days, the TTD will cap general devotee entry at 80,000 pilgrims a day.
Devotees seeking darshan on Vaikunta Ekadasi or Dwadasi must register online by providing their names and Aadhaar details.
Following last year’s model, the TTD will conduct a transparent digital random selection (e-dip) to allot the 80,000 slots each day.
Last year, the token system remained in force for the first three days. This year, the TTD has restricted it to the first two days.
Direct queue from 3rd day
In a move aimed at providing relief to devotees who do not secure lottery tokens, the TTD has decided to allow direct entry into the Vaikuntam Queue Complex without prior booking from the third day onwards.
For the remaining eight days of the festival, pilgrims can enter the queue complex without tickets or tokens. Queue lines and darshan operations will function round the clock during this period to accommodate the steady flow of devotees.
15K tickets for spl categories
In addition to the general pilgrim quota, the TTD has fixed a daily cap of 15,000 tickets for protocol and special entry categories.
The consolidated quota will cover VIP break darshan and protocol dignitaries, TTD employees and their family members, accredited media personnel and other institutional obligations and special entry categories.
TTD officials said the revised measures aim to maximise darshan hours for common pilgrims while ensuring smooth crowd management during ten-day festival.