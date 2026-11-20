ANANTAPUR: The centenary celebrations of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba witnessed a grand Ladies’ Day programme at Sai Kulwant Hall on Thursday, bringing together devotional traditions, cultural presentations, highlighting women’s dignity, strength and vital role in society.

Former Karnataka Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma and Dr Neelam Desai participated in lighting of the lamp.

Dr Neelam Desai, senior cardiac surgeon at the Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Medical Sciences, Prasanthigram, recalled Bhagawan’s message on the first Ladies’ Day, observed on November 19, 1995. Quoting his words, “Among human beings, it is a privilege to be born as a woman,” she highlighted the qualities of love, sacrifice, and perseverance by women.

She cited Maharashtra’s Ramabai Ranveer, 47, who won a barefoot running event to earn Rs 3,000 for her daughters’ education. Vandita Sharma said Bhagawan instituted Ladies’ Day to celebrate women’s strength and contributions.

Actor Rashmika Mandanna spoke about how her association with actor Vijay Deverakonda’s family had brought her closer to Bhagawan and his teachings. She said, spending time with the family had helped her appreciate relevance of Swami’s message.

Reflecting on Bhagawan’s vision for women, she emphasised the importance of spiritual and emotional strength and an unwavering commitment to human values. She concluded with a devotional invocation, acknowledging Bhagawan as Mother, Father, Teacher, Friend and Divine Incarnation, and expressing gratitude for his presence in relationships.