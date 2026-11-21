VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has declined to grant interim relief sought by petitioners challenging the BC-D caste certificate issued to Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad chairperson Majji Siri Sahasra, alias Muskan Jain. The court, however, clarified that any benefits she claims on the basis of the certificate would remain subject to the final orders to be passed by the district collector.

Justice Nunepalli Harinath passed the orders on Friday while hearing a petition filed by Bommi Srinivasa Rao and Galla Dhantheswari of Vizianagaram district, challenging the validity of Siri Sahasra’s BC-D caste certificate.

The petitioners sought directions restraining her from claiming BC-D community status or using the caste certificate until the completion of the inquiry. They contended she was born into a Jain family and that adoption by a person belonging to a different community would not change her caste.

The High Court directed the district-level scrutiny committee and the district collector to examine her claim that she was born into a Jain family, the validity of her alleged adoption in 2020 and her eligibility to obtain a BC-D certificate.

TDP GETS LION’S SHARE OF 22 ZP CHAIRPERSON POSTS

Election for the chairperson and vice-chairpersons of all the 28 Zilla Parishads was completed on Friday. While, the TDP candidates elected as chairperson of 22 Zilla Parishads, Jana Sena Party leaders elected as chairpersons of four ZPs.