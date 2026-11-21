VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Friday disposed of a petition filed by YSRCP MLC Anantha Babu challenging the freezing of his savings bank account in connection with a case registered over alleged intimidation and inducement of witnesses in the murder of his former driver, Subrahmanyam.

Justice Dr Y Lakshmana Rao passed the orders after the State government informed the court that the petitioner’s savings account at SBI in Kakinada had already been defrozen.

Anantha Babu had approached the court alleging that the IO in the case registered by the Sarpavaram police in Kakinada district had frozen his bank account without any prior notice or communicating the reasons for the action.