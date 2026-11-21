VIJAYAWADA: State Election Commissioner (SEC) Anil Chandra Punetha has directed officials to ensure that the ongoing local body elections in AP are conducted in transparent manner, with adequate security arrangements and coordination among government departments.

Punetha discussed election preparedness with Commission Secretary A Mallikarjuna, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Madhusudhan Reddy, Inspector General of Police B Rajakumari, and the Collectors and SP of Kadapa and Palnadu districts.

He directed the Police and Revenue departments to coordinate closely, identify sensitive and highly sensitive areas, deploy adequate personnel and maintain surveillance to prevent law and order problems. He ordered security in Vempalli gram panchayat to ensure candidates could file nominations without obstruction.

He directed officials to regulate unauthorised entry into Returning Officers’ offices, install CCTVs and implement HC orders. He asked departments to prepare contingency plans to protect election process from adverse weather.